Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani's epic list of career accolades continues to grow.

During the bottom of the third inning in Los Angeles' Wednesday matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Ohtani, 31, took the plate with 999 career hits under his belt.

Facing a 1-1 count, Ohtani timed Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy's 92 mph sinker perfectly, winding his bat up and launching the ball 440 feet toward center field and into the stands to give the Dodgers their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Shohei Ohtani goes yard for career hit No. 1,000! pic.twitter.com/c6I2pGSuip — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

This wasn't just any homer for Ohtani, though. It was the 1,000th hit of his career. The hit also marked his 39th homer and 120st hit of the 2025 season.

Ohtani took his time as he ran the bases, waving at fans and seemingly tipping his hat as he made his way to home plate.

He is the seventh player in MLB history with 1,000 hits and 500 strikeouts on the mound, according to ESPN Research.

In his four innings on the mound Wednesday, Ohtani recorded eight strikeouts, allowed two hits and gave up one run. It marked his 15th career home run in a game in which he was the starting pitcher.

In the past 25 seasons, the only players with more home runs in a game in which they were the starting pitcher are Carlos Zambrano (24), Madison Bumgarner (19) and Mike Hampton (16), according to ESPN Research.