Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to watch MLB on ESPN

A clash of NL Central foes highlight the latest installment of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball," as the St. Louis Cardinals close out a three-game home set against the Chicago Cubs. The showdown between longtime rivals features two clubs hoping to secure a playoff berth. Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA) and the Cardinals look to chase down Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and the Cubs, who enter the night in position for a wild-card spot.

Here are key facts about ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" presented by Capital One:

When is the game?

The Cardinals will host the Cubs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio and in the MLB streaming hub. A special statcast edition will simulcast on ESPN2. Coverage begins with "Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown" at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How can fans access more MLB coverage from ESPN?

