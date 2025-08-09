Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw went toe-to-toe for six innings in front of a sellout crowd of 53,825 in a vintage duel Friday night, the first duo in MLB history to start against each other as rookies and accumulate 3,000 career strikeouts

The 41-year-old Scherzer, pitching for Toronto, made his 465th career start. Kershaw, 37, started his 443rd game -- all for the Los Angeles Dodgers over 18 seasons.

"Probably a lineup card that I'll keep for my office," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Once teammates in Los Angeles, both pitchers have won three Cy Young Awards and are likely headed to the Hall of Fame.

"Two great competitors," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "I don't know if you're going to see this one again."

Competitors.

Friends.

Legends of our game.



Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw swapped jerseys after their historic meeting on the mound. pic.twitter.com/Fs0lhLHqpz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2025

Kershaw (6-2) got the win, allowing one run and seven hits as Los Angeles earned a 5-1 victory. He struck out four and walked one on 74 pitches, 54 strikes. And he stuck around to watch his rival work when the Dodgers were batting.

"Scherz was throwing the ball great. He was throwing like 96 [mph]," Kershaw said. "It doesn't look like he's aged at all."

Scherzer (2-2) took the loss, giving up two runs and six hits. He struck out five and walked three on 98 pitches, 63 strikes.

"Max had really good stuff," Roberts said.

Kershaw exited with the Dodgers leading 2-1, thanks to a two-run homer by Mookie Betts in the fifth. It was Betts' first homer since July 5, snapping a 23-game homerless drought -- his second longest as a Dodger and longest this season.

The left-handed Kershaw was a model of efficiency in the first inning, retiring the Blue Jays on 11 pitches.

Los Angeles went right after Scherzer in the bottom half. Shohei Ohtani and Betts hit consecutive line-drive singles before Davis Schneider robbed Will Smith of a potential three-run homer with a catch against the Dodgers' bullpen gate in left field. Scherzer walked Max Muncy to load the bases before striking out Teoscar Hernández to end the inning.

Scherzer retired the side in the second and third. Kershaw had traffic on the bases in the second, when Addison Barger's two-strike single scored Bo Bichette and gave Toronto a 1-0 lead.

With a runner at first, Dodgers rookie second baseman Alex Freeland raced into shallow right field to catch a blooper by Ernie Clement for the third out of the fifth. A relieved Kershaw smiled and pointed his index finger skyward.

It's the fourth time Scherzer and Kershaw have opposed each other. The first time was unexpected. Hall of Famers Randy Johnson of Arizona and Greg Maddux of the Dodgers were scratched Sept. 7, 2008. Their replacements were rookies Scherzer, then 24, and Kershaw, then 20, who each got a no-decision.

Kershaw improved to 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five career starts against Scherzer, including the playoffs. Kershaw is one of two starting pitchers -- and the only active one -- to beat Scherzer three times over his career (Kevin Correia is the other).

"He's had a hell of a career," Scherzer said. "It's kind of a cool little milestone moment here where we're hooking it back up against each other. He's an awesome teammate as well. I've got all the respect in the world for what he does on and off the field."

Roberts managed Scherzer when the Dodgers traded for him in the second half of the 2021 season, when he became the 19th pitcher in MLB history to notch his 3,000th strikeout. Kershaw became the 20th member of the 3,000-strikeout club in July at Dodger Stadium.

"It's really cool that Scherz was the guy right before me to get to 3,000. I got to play with him, I got to compete against him, basically our whole careers," Kershaw said. "I don't know if it's our last year, but toward the end, for sure. It's been a fun ride."

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.