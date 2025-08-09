The Brewers rally to take a lead on the Mets and hold on to win after Blake Perkins' great throw home to nab Starling Marte. (1:20)

Friday was a night of winning for the Milwaukee Brewers, on the diamond and in the clubhouse.

After the Brewers hung on to defeat the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday at American Family Field, the team broke out a pack of cards -- Pokémon cards.

Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was put on the injured list with a left tibia contusion prior to his start against the Washington Nationals, revealed the cards from a Base Set pack one by one.

As he neared the final card, he uncovered just the slightest glimpse of it, revealing that it was a red card, which drew excitement from the clubhouse.

A red Pokémon card is associated with the fire character types, being used in battles that can change the entire projection of a battle.

Once Misiorowski revealed the card, the clubhouse erupted into joy -- Misiorowski drew a holographic Charizard card, one of the rarest cards in the Pokémon world, which can sell for several thousand dollars.

"Holy s---!" a teammate screamed out in excitement.

The Brewers, who have the best record in the league, are currently on a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Mets on Friday. Their seven-game streak is the longest active winning streak in MLB currently, making them the first team this season with three separate seven-game streaks.