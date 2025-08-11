How to watch 2024 Little League World Series film on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Every summer, the unassuming rural town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, becomes the center of the Little League Baseball universe. "Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024," a new ESPN Films presentation, gives fans an intimate look at the Little League World Series, an event that highlights camaraderie and teamwork and makes childhood dreams come true.

Directed by Rudy Valdez and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries and Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, in association with MLB Studios, "Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024" delves into the raw emotions experienced and the long-lasting memories created on the biggest stage in youth sports.

Here are key facts about the film:

When will 'Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024' air?

The film debuts Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the film's debut on ESPN. It will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the television premiere. Youth sports action is centralized in the Little League World Series streaming hub.

How can fans access more Little League World Series coverage?

Check out the ESPN Little League World Series hub page for more updates.