ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran reliever Kendall Graveman was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks when they recalled right-hander Juan Morillo on Monday.

Graveman was 1-0 with a 7.13 ERA in 19 appearances for the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old right-hander had signed with them in spring training after missing last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Morillo, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, had a 4.94 ERA in 31 appearances for the Diamondbacks earlier this season. He joined the team before the start of their three-game series at Texas.

After starting the season on the injured list because of a strained right lumbar, Graveman didn't pitch in his first game for Arizona until May 13. He also missed time in June because of a hip issue. In his final appearance Sunday, he gave up three runs, including a two-run homer, after entering the Diamondbacks' home win over Colorado with a 12-3 lead.

"Kendall was grinding through things. He was having some really good moments, some touch-and-go moments outside of that and we just felt like it was the right time to make a move to get Juan back up here," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, adding it was a tough conversation with the veteran who plans to try to keep pitching.

Graveman's contract with Arizona had a $1.35 million salary with a $5 million mutual option for 2026 and a $100,000 buyout. Graveman earned total bonuses of $150,000 for pitching at least 15 games this year, and was one appearance shy of another $150,000 bonus.

He has a 38-43 career record and 4.03 ERA in 299 games over 10 big league seasons, including 80 starts before switching to a full-time relief role in 2021. He first pitched with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, and later the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Arizona also claimed right-hander Gus Varland, who was waived last week by the Chicago White Sox, and sent him to Triple-A Reno. Right-hander Jeff Brigham was designated for assignment.