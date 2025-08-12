Open Extended Reactions

Heritage Auctions and the Atlanta Braves have informed a Georgia court that they have agreed to settle their legal dispute over a memorabilia auction involving items Hank Aaron touched after hitting his 715th career home run April 8, 1974.

According to an order issued Monday by Judge Steven D. Grimberg in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Heritage Vintage Sports Auctions Inc. and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club LLC notified the court via email of the accord and anticipate moving for dismissal of the case when the settlement is final.

A Heritage spokesperson told ESPN via email Tuesday that the two parties were "working toward a resolution."

"Currently that resolution it is not yet finalized," the spokesperson said, "but we expect it to be soon, at which point a joint statement will be made."

A message to the Braves seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Heritage's lawsuit, filed in August 2024, came in the wake of a cease-and-desist letter the Braves had sent questioning the provenance and authenticity of the Aaron items -- including the three bases and home plate Aaron touched -- and how some of the memorabilia was acquired.

The lawsuit originally was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas just days before Heritage's scheduled auction. The Texas court transferred the case to the Georgia court in June for jurisdiction reasons.

The Georgia judge ordered both sides to file documents within 60 days and directed the court clerk to administratively close the case for purposes of docket management.