MILWAUKEE -- William Contreras drove in four runs, Christian Yelich drove in three and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5 on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

Milwaukee scored double-digit runs for the second straight game and the fourth time this month. The Brewers belted out 12 hits, but only two -- back-to-back fourth-inning doubles by Sal Frelick and Isaac Collins -- were for extra bases.

Frelick and Joey Ortiz each drove in two runs and Collins had one RBI for the Brewers, whose 12-game winning streak is the second-longest of any team this season; the Twins won 13 straight earlier this year. Milwaukee has outscored its opponents by 64 runs during its streak.

Bryan Reynolds got the Pirates on the board in the fifth inning off Shelby Miller with his 12th homer of the season, a three-run shot. He also had a two-run homer in the sixth off Nick Mears.

With the Brewers' lead cut to 6-5, Ortiz and Frelick drew back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Collins moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt to bring up Contreras, who smacked a 1-2 sinker from Carmen Mlodzinski to right, clearing the bases to give Milwaukee a three-run cushion.

Contreras has recorded multiple hits in each of his past four games. He had 10 hits, including three home runs and 12 RBIs, during Milwaukee's six-game home stand.

Brandon Woodruff gave up four hits and a pair of walks over four scoreless innings. Jared Koenig (5-1) recorded the win with a scoreless seventh.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (5-11) lasted only four innings. He was tagged for eight runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.