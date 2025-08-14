TORONTO -- Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field after spraining his left ankle stepping on first base in Wednesday night's 4-1 win at Toronto.

Amaya's foot landed awkwardly at the front of the base as he beat out an infield single in the eighth inning. Amaya twisted in the air and landed on his back in pain.

Cubs trainers eventually lifted Amaya onto a waiting cart and he was driven off while holding a towel over his face.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said afterward that X-rays were negative, but Amaya was likely to return to the IL.

"It's bad luck, unfortunately," Counsell said. "We're going to miss him."

The 26-year-old Amaya was just reinstated from the 60-day injury list Tuesday after being sidelined since May 25 because of a left oblique strain. He hit .280 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 27 games prior to the injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.