Back for the second straight year after a 2024 return, MLB Players' Weekend kicked off across the league Friday.

Players will don gear centered around three themes: off-field interests, causes and appreciation. Players are encouraged to celebrate their passions away from baseball, promote charities and community initiatives, and showcase their influences.

The event will culminate Sunday with the Little League Classic between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. From customized bats to special cleats, here are examples of the coolest gear and tributes from the 2025 edition of Players' Weekend.

Custom bats

THE CHUG JUG BAT IS REAL 🤯



Harrison Bader's Chug Jug training bat took the internet by storm ... he will now be swinging a custom wood version during Players' Weekend! pic.twitter.com/rSyg1JWBkM — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

Marcelo Mayer's Lightning McQueen bat for Players' Weekend may be the best piece of custom lumber we've ever seen 😮 pic.twitter.com/EYvN3YVzDH — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2025

Marte's reaction to receiving the bat blew him away 🥹 https://t.co/eHSz9wwKbP pic.twitter.com/v3ZDzuvQMH — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2025

#PlayersWeekend is here!



The boys brought the heat on the bat game, that's for sure. 😍#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/rNmhs9Pyyx — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 15, 2025

Special stories

Julio Rodríguez went to the Dominican Republic and met a woman whose home has been devastated by floods.



After hearing her story, J-Rod rebuilt her home and changed lives. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/i0L3EhUvOL — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

Yohel Pozo is using his first Players Weekend in the big leagues to pay tribute to his son Paul, who suffered a stroke shortly after being born.



Recently, Yohel and Paul visited with children who are battling similar health problems at Mercy Hospital so that they could put their... pic.twitter.com/otLGZjV7nv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 15, 2025

"I can always have [my daughters] present in the game."



Luis Gil shows off his special gear for #PlayersWeekend 💙 pic.twitter.com/PraKQql5ub — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2025

Vladdy Jr. and his daughter, Vlaimel, made friendship bracelets and did the most wholesome interview on her birthday 🥹



And of course, Vladdy hit a home run that night after Vlaimel threw out the first pitch ❤️ #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/ciZ4opaJNX — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

Francisco Lindor's daughter photographed his gameday arrival, and he had no idea she was going to be there 😭❤️ #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/nlQNj6mzbA — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2025

For #PlayersWeekend this year, our friends at @cincychildrens painted custom cleats for the team. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dHWZnXYrnD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2025

showing out for #PlayersWeekend



drop your favorite ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aox0ZVxzcS — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 15, 2025

Fun and games

With Players' Weekend here, the guys shared their childhood nicknames 👀 pic.twitter.com/YS55Qj3C5G — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 15, 2025

Who's got the best nickname on the squad? #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/o9nUQVVMfw — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 15, 2025