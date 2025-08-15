Little League Classic 2025: How to watch Mariners vs. Mets

Open Extended Reactions

A summer tradition returns Sunday when the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets take part in the eighth annual MLB Little League Classic. The clubs will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League Baseball World Series, and attend Little League games before squaring off in a regular-season contest in front of the young players and their families at Historic Bowman Field. The Mariners will make their first trip to Williamsport, while the Mets will participate in the event for the second time. New York defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 in Williamsport in 2018. The Mets will serve as the home team Sunday.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 2025 MLB Little League Classic?

The 2025 MLB Little League Classic will take place Sunday, and coverage will begin with "Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown" at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 7.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and in the MLB streaming hub. A special KidsCast edition of the game will simulcast on ESPN2.

What is the MLB Little League Classic?

The inaugural MLB Little League Classic was held in 2017, when players from the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals traveled to Williamsport in an effort to bond with Little Leaguers in a daylong celebration of baseball. The MLB players also inspire the young players by demonstrating their skills on the field in a game.

Which teams have played in the MLB Little League Classic?

2024: Tigers 3, Yankees 2 (10 innings)

2023: Nationals 4, Phillies 3

2022: Orioles 5, Red Sox 3

2021: Cleveland 3, Angels 0

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Cubs 7, Pirates 1

2018: Mets 8, Phillies 2

2017: Pirates 6, Cardinals 3

How can fans access more baseball content from ESPN?

