WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia Phillies closer Jhoan Duran was driven off the field after he took a comebacker off his right foot in the ninth inning of a 6-2 victory at Washington on Friday night.

Pitching in a non-save situation after four days off, Duran began the ninth by facing Paul DeJong, who hit a sharp grounder to the mound on his fourth pitch. The ball deflected off Duran's foot and into foul territory for a single.

Duran ran toward the ball but began limping as he approached the foul line. After a lengthy visit by team trainers, he took a seat in the Nationals' bullpen cart and was driven off the field.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, Duran is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with the Phillies.