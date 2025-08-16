The Brewers make an improbable comeback to tie the franchise record in consecutive wins (13) after a 10-8 victory vs. the Reds. (1:06)

CINCINNATI -- Christian Yelich had two homers among his four hits and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a seven-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 Friday night for their club record-tying 13th straight victory.

The Brewers became the first team in 94 years to extend a double-digit win streak with a comeback win of seven or more runs, according to ESPN Research.

The Reds chased Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski -- making his first start since July 28 -- with a seven-run second inning to take an 8-1 lead.

Yelich homered leading off the second against Nick Martinez for Milwaukee's first run. He had an RBI double in the third before Andrew Vaughn hit his 14th homer -- a three-run shot -- and Brice Turang's RBI double to cut it to 8-6. Yelich had a two-run single in the fourth to tie it at 8-all and then hit his 26th homer -- a one-out, solo shot off Scott Barlow (6-1) in the sixth -- to give the Brewers the lead.

Yelich did his damage with a bat honoring the late Bob Uecker. It had the home run call of the former catcher and longtime Brewers' announcer written on it.

This was Yelich's third career game with four hits and two home runs, tying Ryan Braun and Willy Adames for most in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

Christian Yelich high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Reds on Friday. Yelich finished with two home runs and drove in five runs in the Brewers' 10-8 comeback win. Katie Stratman/Imagn Images

Brandon Lockridge went 3-for-5 and doubled off Sam Moll with two outs in the seventh before scoring on a wild pitch for an insurance run.

Misiorowski loaded the bases with one out in the second on a hit batter and two walks and left after walking Spencer Steer to force in a run. Elly De La Cruz had the first hit in the inning -- a two-run double off DL Hall for a 4-1 lead. Four straight singles increased the lead to 8-1.

Misiorowski was charged with five runs on four hits and three walks in 1⅓ innings hours after coming off the injured list. Nick Mears (4-3) pitched a scoreless fifth. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth for his 29th save. Six relievers combined to retire the final 23 Reds in order.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.