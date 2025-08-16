Brandon Young loses his perfect game bid in the eighth inning, but the Orioles blank the Astros in Houston. (1:19)

HOUSTON -- Baltimore rookie right-hander Brandon Young lost his bid for the first perfect game in Orioles history with four outs remaining Friday night in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Young retired the first 23 batters he faced, only to have his shot at history end on a slow grounder to the third base side by Houston second baseman Ramon Urías.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Urías, facing the Orioles for the first time since being traded last month, hit a 56 mph grounder between the mound and third-base line. Young fielded the ball, but his off-balance throw sailed wide of first base. Urías was awarded an infield single.

Young's perfect-game bid was the longest for Baltimore since Mike Mussina also had his perfect game broken up with two outs in the eighth against Detroit in 1998, according to ESPN Research.

Young struck out the next batter to end the eighth. His eight innings pitched were a career high, and he matched his career best with six strikeouts.

A native of Lumberton, Texas, less than 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young entered the game 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA through the first 10 starts of his big league career.

Yaramil Hiraldo retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the Orioles' first one-hitter since May 24, 2024.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (11-6) kept the Orioles in check until the fourth, when Coby Mayo hit a two-out, solo home run.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.