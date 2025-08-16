George Springer gets hit by a pitch in the head and needs assistance exiting to the dugout. (0:34)

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated George Springer from the seven-day concussion injured list, adding him back to the lineup after he missed 16 games since getting hit in the head by a pitch.

Springer is batting leadoff as the designated hitter for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

He had been out since a 96 mph pitch from the Baltimore Orioles' Kade Strowd struck Springer in the head July 28.

The Blue Jays expressed optimism at the time after Springer was essentially motionless in the dirt from the contact before he slowly walked to the dugout with aid from a man on each side.

But he needed time to recover and played in a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo before being activated.

Springer is batting .291 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs in 101 games this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.