Mets starter Nolan McLean makes a casual behind-the-back play to close the top of the third in his MLB debut. (0:23)

This Sunday, for the eighth straight season, mid-August major league baseball will be played in a ballpark over 150 miles away from the closest MLB stadium.

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners' Sunday Night Baseball is notable for plenty of reasons on the field -- both teams are holding onto leads of less than two games in the race for their respective league's wild card spots in the upcoming postseason. But it's also notable because the contest will mark the MLB's annual Little League Classic, with New York and Seattle facing off from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The game will mark a culmination of the league's Players' Weekend event, which allows athletes to tap into creative inspirations in customizing their gear. The Little League Classic connects the game's major league players of today with those hoping to be the players of the future, by bringing MLB baseball to the site of the currently-ongoing Little League World Series.

Star Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh honored that ethos of the event with his chest protector for the game, which features a collage of photos from his Seattle teammates in their own Little League days. Raleigh's nostalgic gear headlines the top sights and sounds from a fun scene in Williamsport: