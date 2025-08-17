CINCINNATI -- Austin Hays' single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday, ending the Brewers' franchise-record winning streak at 14 games.
Milwaukee had barely pulled out the previous two games in Cincinnati for its longest streak ever within one season and the longest in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 straight from Sept. 11-28, 2021.
This time, Spencer Steer's sacrifice bunt in the 10th advanced designated runner TJ Friedl to third. After intentional walks to Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson loaded the bases, Hays laced a single down the third-base line for his second career walk-off hit.
Milwaukee, which overcame a seven-run deficit on Friday, rallied to win in 14 innings Saturday and have eight come-from-behind wins over its 14-game win streak, nearly came back again.
William Contreras hit his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Reds closer Emilio Pagan, to put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the ninth. But the Reds tied it when Benson reached on a fielding error by shortstop Joey Ortiz and later scored on Jose Trevino's single.
The first-place Brewers are 53-17 in their past 70 games. The loss accounted for just their 14th blown save this season, third fewest in MLB, according to ESPN Research.
The game was scoreless through six innings with Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott and Brewers lefty Jose Quintana allowing a combined six hits with 11 strikeouts.
Cincinnati scored the game's first run when Hays led off the seventh with a double and scored on Trevino's sacrifice fly to the wall in center.
Graham Ashcraft (7-4) earned the win for Cincinnati. Grant Anderson (2-4) took the loss.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.