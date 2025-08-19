Check out some of the most impressive pitching performances so far this season from Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal. (1:34)

Both of MLB's 2025 Cy Young favorites came from humble pitching beginnings. Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes started his meteoric rise to stardom at the Air Force Academy, while Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal came of age at Seattle University. Neither place screams baseball immortality, but both pitchers could be flirting with historic achievements for the rest of their careers provided they stay healthy.

Skenes was the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, while Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award last season -- and their paths recently crossed as the 2025 All-Star Game starting pitchers in Atlanta. As they head down the stretch with the opportunity to collect more hardware this season, ESPN asked their teammates, team personnel and Skubal and Skenes themselves what makes the two best pitchers in the sport so special.

"Really advanced stuff and fill up the strike zone; they go right at guys," Tigers starter Casey Mize said, summing up the feelings of those who have watched both aces. "So, they're in advantageous counts a lot, applying a lot of pressure. The biggest thing to worry about is getting jumped early in counts, so they have to be good early on. But it feels like when they get strike one, the at-bat is over."

'He's a guy that you can talk to when he's starting'

Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

The similarities between the two pitchers begin with the vibe they generate throughout the stadium when it's their turn to pitch. There's a different feeling in the clubhouse on a Skenes or Skubal day because of how games play out when they're on the mound.

"You just know the other team isn't going to do very much," Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry said when it's a Skubal day. "Defense is kind of boring that game."

As a smiling teammate Spencer Torkelson added, "You can almost be blindfolded playing behind him."

Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has his own way of recognizing when Pittsburgh's ace is pitching. It begins when Pham gets dressed to come to the park.

"He wears a suit to the field, so I started trying to keep up with him on 'Skenes Day,'" Pham said. "I call out Skenes Day by wearing a suit with him so he's not the only one.

"And we normally don't need to score a lot of runs that day."

Despite Skenes' formal attire and nasty stuff, it stands out to his teammates that Skenes is still approachable when it is his day to take the mound.

"He's a guy that you can talk to when he's starting," Pham stated. "I've played with guys, when they're starting, you can't talk to them, which I feel is bulls---. But he's not like that."

Skubal exhibits that trait, as well, according to Detroit infielder Zach McKinstry. Skubal will talk to teammates like it's any other game.

The confidence in each pitcher's crafts allows for a normal day, according to the players in both locker rooms.

The Tigers also get an extra jolt of energy during their pennant race as they play meaningful games down the stretch: Comerica Park comes alive when their ace takes the mound.

"Every jersey you see is a No. 29 jersey," McKinstry said. "They love him. And he loves what he does. And we love to play behind him."

'We play a defensive position, but he makes it look like offense'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

If there is one difference between Skubal and Skenes, it is that Skubal is in attack mode more than anyone in the league. He leads MLB in throwing his first pitch for a strike at 70% of the time. Overall, he throws strikes 55% of the time -- good for third most in baseball.

Being in the zone so often is one reason Skubal is third in the majors in innings pitched this season, after finishing eighth in that category last season.

"When it gets to those later innings, you do feel like he has a chance to go the distance," Tigers reliever Will Vest said. "It's because he's so efficient with his pitches."

Skubal has pitched at least seven innings in 10 starts this season, including his signature outing: a 13-strikeout shutout against the Cleveland Guardians on May 25. That performance still resonates in the Tigers' clubhouse three months later, especially after his last pitch registered at 103 mph.

"The aggressiveness," Mize explained. "We play a defensive position, but he makes it look like offense. He's going at everybody. He doesn't care. That game illustrated that."

Skenes, on the other hand, ranks 33rd in first-strike percentage (62.1) with a full arsenal that allows him to attack hitters differently.

"He has a larger tool box," Pirates assistant pitching coach Brent Strom said. "It enables him to have weapons against different types of hitters. He pitches to his strengths."

According to Baseball Savant, Skenes has thrown seven different types of pitches this season -- as compared with Skubal's five -- and Skenes' swinging-strike percentage ranks seventh. It all adds up to a pitch mix that keeps hitters baffled, even when they get pitches to hit.

"It's full-on 'here it is, hit it,'" Pirates catcher Joey Bart said. "He's not scared of anyone."

'Everything is by the numbers, and he leaves nothing to chance'

Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images

Every player, no matter the position, has a routine to prepare for competition. But Skenes is especially unique in that regard.

One day, between starts, Pham asked to stand in the batter's box while Skenes threw a bullpen session.

"Then the next day, I asked who's throwing a pen because I needed to test out my contact lenses again," Pham explained. "And Skenes says, 'Hey, I'm throwing a pen.'"

Pham gave him a confused look, knowing Skenes had thrown the day before.

"He's like, 'Yeah, I throw every day, except for the day before my start,'" Pham recalled. "When I found that out, I was like, yeah, he's different. I've never seen anybody do that."

Strom noted that not every bullpen session is built the same. There's purpose to the preparation.

"His work is very organized," Strom said. "Very thoughtful. Everything is by the numbers, and he leaves nothing to chance. He's very cerebral. He understands what's necessary."

Bart recalled Skenes' early days with the club after getting called up in May 2024. The catcher recognized the detailed preparation of the former LSU star even then, including how Skenes readied for his very first outing against the Chicago Cubs.

"I remember the first pregame meeting last year," Bart said. "He ran the meeting in his debut. I was like, 'Go ahead and take it, dude. You got it.' He has been groomed for this."

That kind of intense and directed preparedness has gained attention and admiration around the league, and it is what Skubal identified as Skenes' most impressive trait.

"He seems like he has his routine and preparation already figured out at a young age," Skubal said. "It took me until I was 26 to be a good big league baseball player and figure that out. And he's doing it at 23. That's four years faster than me. Yeah, that's really impressive."

'He just wants to show that there is something memorable about greatness'

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There's an aura of self-assuredness to Skubal that stands out as compared with even other aces, according to those around him. He has been called a "bulldog" with a "killer" mentality by his teammates: He won't back down, no matter the circumstance.

"He comes after you," Torkelson said. "In big situations, he trusts his best stuff. You kind of know what you're going to get, and it's still hard to hit."

That confidence enables Skubal to put himself in pitcher's counts (0-1, 0-2, 1-2, 2-2) 45.7% of the time, more than any other hurler in the game, according to ESPN Research. And until you show you can hit one of his best offers, he'll just keep throwing it. He has 93 strikeouts on his changeup, second only to Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez.

That mindset is what stands out most about Skubal to Skenes.

"He can go after hitters straight up," Skenes said. "He gets them out quickly, which is why he pitches deep in games. He does that better than anyone else in the game. But it starts with going right at them. That takes confidence."

Skubal has a commanding presence, according to Tigers play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti. It doesn't hurt that his size (6-foot-3 and 240 pounds) naturally creates some intimidation when he is on the mound, but he makes himself known whenever he is in the game.

"On the day the All-Stars were announced last year, the Tigers were in Cincinnati, and he struck out [Elly] De La Cruz and there was this big primal scream -- and that's this indelible memory for me," Benetti said of Skubal. "Because that is a guy that people hear about that there's noise about, and he wants that.

"He ends innings and outings at 102 mph because he just wants to show that there is something memorable about greatness, is the way I would put it. He has greatness."