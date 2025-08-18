Perez out with illness as Royals take on Rangers (0:40)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals scratched catcher Salvador Perez from the starting lineup of their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday night because of an illness.

Perez was supposed to catch for starter Michael Wacha and bat fifth in the opener of an important four-game set between teams clinging to wild-card hope. Luke Maile will be behind the plate instead and bat eight in the lineup.

Perez, a nine-time All-Star, is hitting .244 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs this season.

Maile has become the primary backup in Kansas City after it sent Freddy Fermin to the Padres ahead of last month's nonwaiver trade deadline. But he has only appeared in 11 games this season, hitting .250 with a homer and two RBIs.