The sentencing of former major league pitcher Dan Serafini was delayed Monday after he filed a motion for a new trial in Place County (California) Superior Court.

The judge agreed to hear the defense's motion when the sentencing is continued on Oct. 28. Serafini also filed to change attorneys.

Serafini, 51, was found guilty last month of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2021 shooting that left his father-in-law dead and injured his mother-in-law.

Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and his wife Wendy Wood, 68, were attacked at their home in North Lake Tahoe, California. Wood recovered from her injuries but died by suicide in 2023. Prosecutors said during the July trial that the shooting involved a $1.3 million ranch renovation project.

Serafini was picked by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 26 pick in the 1992 draft. He made his MLB debut in 1996 and made 33 starts in 104 games with the Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He retired in 2007.