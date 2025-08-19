Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Miguel Cairo beamed with pride as the Washington Nationals' interim manager spoke about the hard work it took for him and his Venezuelan countryman, Carlos Mendoza, to get jobs leading Major League Baseball teams.

On Tuesday night, Cairo and Mendoza of the New York Mets became the first Venezuelans in big league history to manage against each other.

"It's two countrymen, friends, and now to be exchanging the lineup at home plate, we're excited about it. We're proud to represent the Latinos in the United States, represent our country in the United States, and of course represent our organizations," Cairo said. "To me, it's a dream come true."

Mendoza was hired by the Mets after the 2023 season, becoming the third Venezuelan manager in major league history. Cairo became the fourth when Washington promoted him to interim manager in July after firing Dave Martinez.

"It's just an honor for both of us," Mendoza said. "I'm humbled by it. You know, this is a big deal back home. I didn't recognize that until it was brought up to me. But yeah, it's a special day."

Before the game, Cairo and Mendoza posed for photos behind the plate with their arms around each other's shoulders, then embraced before returning to their respective dugouts. After the first pitch, the game ball was taken out of play, bound for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 51-year-old Cairo and the 45-year-old Mendoza both have ties to the New York Yankees organization. The Yankees were one of nine teams Cairo played for during a 17-year career, and Mendoza was a longtime coach with the organization before the Mets hired him. The two overlapped when Cairo worked as a Yankees minor league infield coordinator.

Ozzie Guillén was the first Venezuelan to manage in the majors. He led the Chicago White Sox from 2004-11 and won a World Series title in 2005, then managed the Miami Marlins in 2012. Al Pedrique was Arizona's manager for half of the 2024 season, but the Diamondbacks and White Sox did not play each other that year.

Asked if he was surprised the milestone had not come sooner, Cairo said the path to becoming a big league manager was difficult for everyone.

"You have to through the minor leagues, you have work your way up. You have to really work," he said. "Nothing is easy and you've got to earn it. And, you know, he earned it. I think I earned it."