How to watch 2025 Little League Home Run Derby on ESPN

The top youth baseball and softball sluggers from across the country are set to step to the plate for the 2025 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship. The top four finishers in their respective regional finals will swing away for the crown at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here are key facts about the event:

When is the 2025 Little League Home Run Derby Championship?

The event is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. ET and will air on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every swing on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and in the Little League Baseball streaming hub.

Who will compete in the event?

Softball Division

East Region:

Hadley Thayer - Hawks LL (Hermon, Maine)

Reagan Lohr - Grosse Pointe Farms-City (Michigan) LL

Courtney Barton - George J Hummel LL (Seymour, Connecticut)

Emma Lindhe - Tallmadge (Ohio) LL

West Region:

Aubrey Frederito - Washoe LL (Reno, Nevada)

Jayla Wilson - Santa Fe (New Mexico) LL

Olivia DeRespini - Gig Harbor (Washington) LL

Lanea Gabriel - Alderwood LL (Lynnwood, Washington)

Baseball Division

East Region:

Max Michaels - La Grange Park (Illinois) LL

Bryce Acre - Conocoheague LL (Williamsport, Maryland)

DJ Mieses - Lake Mary (Florida) LL

Cameron Malone - Lake Norman LL (Huntersville, North Carolina)

West Region:

Landon Parise - Centennial LL (Sparks, Nevada)

Gavin Brandon - Costa Mesa (California) LL

Knox Rose - Lubbock (Texas) Cooper LL

Maxwell Berg - Eastlake LL (Sammamish, Washington)

How can fans access more Little League coverage?

Check out the ESPN Little League World Series hub page for more updates.