Dave Schoenfield and Bradford Doolittle weigh in on whether they believe the Brewers will continue to outperform teams for the remainder of the season. (3:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Another week of MLB Power Rankings means another week of Milwaukee atop our list, as the Brewers are still rolling along as the best team in baseball, though might be slowing down after dropping three of four games to the division rival Cubs.

Sitting at least five games behind the Brewers in the National League standings are the Phillies, Dodgers and Cubs, who are all neck and neck as the battle for playoff positioning begins and we approach the stretch run of the season. The four powerhouse NL teams all reside in our top six.

Meanwhile, in the American League, two juggernauts have continued to set themselves apart: Detroit and Toronto. The Tigers, who jumped back into the top three this week, are a game and a half up on the Blue Jays, who round out our top five. And after a slight slump following the trade deadline, the Yankees seem to have found their footing once again as they attempt to cut into Toronto's division lead.

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle, Jorge Castillo and David Schoenfield to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Week 20 | Second-half preview | Preseason rankings

Record: 79-48

Previous ranking: 1

Milwaukee's lead over Philadelphia in the race for the NL's top seed is at five games despite the Brewers dropping three in a row to in Chicago, giving them around an 82% shot at landing the coveted No. 1 slot. It's a good omen. Milwaukee has entered the postseason as a 1-seed twice, both times parlaying it into deep playoff runs. In 1982, the Brewers won the AL pennant and, in their only World Series appearance, took the Cardinals to seven games. In 2018, Milwaukee was the NL's No. 1 and took the Dodgers to a seventh game in the National League Championship Series. -- Doolittle

Record: 74-53

Previous ranking: 2

Although the main concern is certainly Zack Wheeler's health, his potential season-ending blood clot will test the depth of the Phillies' rotation. Aaron Nola's return on Sunday didn't go well, but Ranger Suarez broke out of a mini-slump with a strong outing on Monday (his first 10-strikeout, no-walk game) and Cristopher Sanchez continued to show he deserves Cy Young consideration with a 12-strikeout performance on Tuesday. Oh, and a first for Bryce Harper in Monday's win: He hit his longest home run since 2023 in the first inning and then topped that distance later in the game with a 448-foot blast, becoming the first Phillies player with two 440-foot home runs in the same game (and the first in the majors this season) since Statcast began in 2015. -- Schoenfield

Record: 76-53

Previous ranking: 5

Tarik Skubal continued to solidify his case for a second straight AL Cy Young Award on Tuesday by twirling seven scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out 10 batters, becoming the first pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts this season. The left-hander has a 2.32 ERA in 159⅓ innings across 25 starts. He leads major league starters in FIP and fWAR. Garrett Crochet and Hunter Brown have enjoyed stellar seasons, but it's Skubal's award to lose. -- Castillo

Record: 72-55

Previous ranking: 4

Eighteen years into his MLB career, Clayton Kershaw continues to be a marvel. Through 15 starts, he has gone 7-2, raising his career victory total to 219. His 3.01 ERA translates to a 139 ERA+, not quite peak Kershaw but numbers any team would love to have in its rotation. He has done this with plain old pitching, as his once elite strikeout rate continues its ongoing deterioration. Kershaw's rate of 5.7 whiffs per nine innings is down 1.5 from last year and is nearly four whiffs shy of his career average. It's less than half his peak result of 11.6 in 2015. -- Doolittle

Record: 74-54

Previous ranking: 3

The Blue Jays received a scare this week when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Monday's game with a hamstring injury after stretching to make a play at first base. An MRI showed just inflammation, a positive development considering the possibilities, but it's something they will have to monitor down the stretch. Guerrero is Toronto's $500 million franchise cornerstone. He has been one of the best hitters in the sport again this season, batting .298 with 21 home runs and an 0.894 OPS in 124 games. Losing him for an extended stretch could torpedo the Jays' World Series hopes. -- Castillo

Record: 73-54

Previous ranking: 7

If there is a bright side to the Cubs' second-half woes on offense it's that it might shine a light on a pitching staff that has been a little underrated all season. And it has remained solid even during Chicago's post-break downturn. Though the team ERA (3.81, 11th in MLB) is more good than great and its ERA+ (100) indicates league-average pitching, the Cubs' run distribution tells a story of consistency. Chicago has held opponents to three runs or fewer 70 times this season, most in baseball. The Cubs' record in those games: 57-13. -- Doolittle

Record: 71-56

Previous ranking: 8

The Padres' deadline-fortified offense hasn't performed much differently since the additions of Ramon Laureano, Freddy Fermin and Ryan O'Hearn. The Padres are fourth in OBP in August and remain the toughest club to strike out. San Diego is 22nd in runs on the season, mostly because it ranks 29th in homers. The Padres' diverse attack has been less reliant on homers for scoring than any team in baseball. The question for October remains: When the playoffs arrive and the ability to string together hits becomes more challenging, will a shortfall of home runs prove to be San Diego's fatal flaw? -- Doolittle

Record: 69-57

Previous ranking: 12

ESPN 'Sunday Night Baseball' Catch the biggest names and the best teams in baseball on ESPN all season long. Sunday, 7 p.m. ET: Red Sox-Yankees

The Yankees are scariest with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both in the lineup -- just look at Tuesday's home run barrage in Tampa. But that won't happen every day until Judge recovers enough from his flexor strain to be cleared to return to the outfield. When that will happen remains unclear. Judge increased his throwing to 150 feet this week, which qualifies as a positive development, but a return date to right field has not been publicly set.

For now, Judge is the Yankees' every-day designated hitter, which means Stanton, who is 35 and doesn't move well, has to play right field to be in the lineup. The Yankees are making it work, but getting Judge cleared to play the outfield -- even just occasionally, if not every day -- could make a significant difference. -- Castillo

Record: 69-58

Previous ranking: 9

The Astros had one of the best bullpens in the first half, but that group has struggled since the All-Star break with an ERA over 5.00 -- and now will be without Josh Hader until at least late September, as he'll shut down for three weeks to rest his shoulder. He said he is hopeful about returning for the postseason. Meanwhile, the Astros were shut out three games in a row (and four of their past five games), including back-to-back losses of 12-0 and 10-0 to the Orioles and Tigers, respectively. Good news on that front: Yordan Alvarez began his rehab assignment Tuesday. -- Schoenfield

Record: 68-60

Previous ranking: 6

The highs of an eight-game winning streak were immediately followed by a tough road trip to Baltimore, New York (with a pit stop in Williamsport) and Philadelphia. Logan Gilbert's implosion Monday symbolizes the problems the rotation has had all season on the road. Only Bryan Woo has an ERA under 4.92 away from T-Mobile Park, and Gilbert saw his road ERA climb to 6.00 after his recent outing. He has allowed a .141 average at home but .293 on the road. Woo, meanwhile, saw his streak of six-inning starts continue as he has now gone at least six innings in all 24 of his outings. -- Schoenfield

Record: 68-59

Previous ranking: 10

The Red Sox had won 16 of 18 games at Fenway Park before dropping three straight to the Marlins and Orioles to close their recent homestand. Overall, Boston is 41-25 at home -- with 10 walk-off wins -- and 27-34 on the road. The club's surge into the postseason picture since the end of June has been fueled by its play at home in front of an invigorated fan base that has quickly forgotten about the franchise's surprising decision to trade Rafael Devers in mid-June. The emergence of 21-year-old Roman Anthony has helped. But an eight-game road trip to New York and Baltimore awaits, and the Red Sox will need to play better away from Fenway to hold on to a wild-card spot. -- Castillo

Record: 67-59

Previous ranking: 11

The Mets temporarily broke out of their deep slump by taking two of three against Seattle, including winning the Little League Classic on Sunday night, with Mark Vientos slugging a key three-run home run to the opposite field. But the biggest lift came Saturday as rookie Nolan McLean made his MLB debut and looked very impressive in striking out eight batters in 5⅔ scoreless innings. He showed off his deep repertoire of pitches -- Statcast classified six different pitches -- and though he'll have to clean up his command (four walks), he could make a big impact down the stretch. -- Schoenfield

Record: 67-61

Previous ranking: 13

Cue the old Pete Rose-Bud Harrelson highlights because the Reds have fought their way into a scuffle with the Mets for the NL's last playoff spot. Cincinnati hasn't really gotten red hot, but it has been winning series while increasing its playoff odds. The Reds won two of three against the Mets at Citi Field in July. The clubs have a key return series at Great American Ball Park looming after Labor Day, a three-game set beginning Sept. 5. Buckle up. -- Doolittle

Record: 64-62

Previous ranking: 14

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The Guardians, once eight games under .500 in early July, are within striking distance of a wild-card spot -- despite closer Emmanuel Clase going on leave on July 28 as part of a sports gambling investigation -- because their bullpen remains elite. Cleveland's relief corps ranks fourth in the majors with a 3.07 ERA and eighth in Win Probability Added in Clase's absence. Cade Smith has continued dazzling as the club's primary closer with a 2.13 ERA across 12⅔ innings -- though blew the save in Wednesday's extra-inning loss -- and rookie left-hander Erik Sabrowski hasn't allowed a run in 7⅔ frames. -- Castillo

Record: 65-62

Previous ranking: 18

On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. became the fourth player in major league history to register at least 100 home runs and 100 steals through his first four seasons, joining Julio Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry and Bobby Bonds. The feat serves as a reminder of Witt's elite abilities, which have gone under the radar this year after finishing as AL MVP runner-up last season. Witt, rather quietly, is third in the majors in fWAR while batting .291 with 17 home runs, 32 steals and a .843 OPS and ranking second among big-league shortstops in Outs Above Average. He's the complete package. -- Castillo

Record: 63-65

Previous ranking: 15

The August slump continues as the Rangers have dropped well off in the wild-card race and seen their playoff chances dip to under 10%. The pitching, which had been so good all season, finally broke a little and posted a 5.66 ERA during a 2-9 recent stretch. Phil Maton, acquired at the trade deadline, lost back-to-back games, and fellow reliever Danny Coulombe, another deadline pickup, also lost a game. Joc Pederson continues to get regular at-bats for some reason, and Marcus Semien, after hitting better in June and July, is scuffling again. The Astros and Mariners haven't quite slammed the door on Texas, but time is running out. -- Schoenfield

Record: 61-66

Previous ranking: 19

Steinbrenner Field doesn't belong to the Rays, and they were reminded of that fact Tuesday when the Yankees tied a franchise record with nine home runs in a 13-3 win at their own spring training facility. Tampa Bay's Shane Baz gave up five of the homers in three innings, continuing his misery at the homer-happy ballpark. The right-hander's numbers at Steinbrenner Field are abysmal: 7.06 ERA, .888 OPS against and 18 home runs allowed in 13 outings. All rank worst in the majors among pitchers with at least 60 innings at home this season. -- Castillo

Record: 61-66

Previous ranking: 17

As the Giants' once-promising season has settled into yawn-inducing mediocrity, we can identify when the wave broke and what has happened since it rolled back. The high point was June 11, when San Francisco beat Colorado for a seventh-straight win to go a season-best 12 games over .500. The Giants were a half-game back of the Dodgers in the division race and topped the early wild-card standings. The Giants were on pace to score 684 runs and allow 567. Those paces are now 656 runs scored and 662 allowed. A slight decline offensively, but a collapse on the pitching side. -- Doolittle

Record: 63-65

Previous ranking: 16

MLB Rank in-season update Who are the top 50 players in baseball, based on what we've seen in 2025?

MLB Rank: Updated top 50 »

The Cardinals have neither played well nor bottomed out. Instead, they remain muddled in the average-to-below strata of MLB. This continues the ongoing malaise of a franchise and a fan base accustomed to a higher standard. If the Cardinals win fewer than 89 games -- a virtual certainty -- their three-year winning percentage will dip below .500 for the first time this century. After the 1999 season, their three-year mark was down to .475, but they then won 96 games in 2000 to move back over .500. They have kept their rolling average above breakeven ever since until, likely, this season. -- Doolittle

Record: 62-66

Previous ranking: 21

The Diamondbacks are tied for fourth in the majors in scoring and rank sixth in OPS during August. It's a small sample but an encouraging one in the aftermath of Arizona's deadline subtractions of key hitters Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. On the flip side, venerable infield prospect Jordan Lawlar hasn't had a chance to take advantage of Suarez's departure because of a lingering hamstring strain. Good news on that front: Lawlar returned to action at the Triple-A level Aug. 14 and should be in position for his first MLB game action since last May before long. -- Doolittle

Record: 61-66

Previous ranking: 22

What's the long-term fix for the Angels? They'll need to find a way to develop starting pitchers who can strike out some batters. They rank near the bottom of the majors in rotation strikeout rate, with Kyle Hendricks and Jack Kochanowicz possessing two of the lowest K rates among starters. The other problem is the rotation ranks similarly in walk rate, so the Angels compound their lack of swing-and-miss stuff with too many free passes. Other than 2025 first-round pick Tyler Bremner, there might not be much immediate help on the farm as top pitching prospects George Klassen (6.55 ERA in Double-A) and Caden Dana (injuries) have had unproductive seasons. -- Schoenfield

Record: 59-67

Previous ranking: 24

Samuel Basallo has arrived and the early returns are downright thrilling for the organization. The top prospect became the youngest position player to appear in a game in the majors this season when he made his debut Sunday in Houston at 21 years and 4 days old. He proceeded to go 1-for-4 with two RBIs and had a home run robbed as Baltimore's designated hitter in a 12-0 win over the Astros. He then made his catching debut Monday against the Red Sox and blasted two rockets, including one off the Green Monster for his first career extra-base hit.

At 6-foot-4, Basallo can mash. The question is whether he will remain behind the plate or shift to first base with Adley Rutschman entrenched as the Orioles' primary catcher. A move to first is likely. -- Castillo

Record: 60-67

Previous ranking: 20

The Marlins have faded out of the wild-card picture with a tough August, but one bright spot has been outfielder Jakob Marsee, who was called up Aug. 1. The left-handed hitter had a two-homer, seven-RBI game and has showcased an above-average contact rate and good plate discipline so far. Part of last year's Luis Arraez trade with the Padres, Marsee was hitting just .246 in Triple-A (after hitting .200 in the minors in 2024), so we'll see if the bat is legit, but he has been scoring the ball so far. And though his speed is only a tick above average, he did have 47 steals in the minors as well. -- Schoenfield

Record: 58-69

Previous ranking: 25

MLB Playoff Tiers From the locks to the long shots, here's how sure we are that your team will be playing in October.

David Schoenfield »

Shortstop will undoubtedly be at the top of the offseason shopping list for the Braves. Nick Allen has been one of the top defensive shortstops in the league, but his complete lack of production at the plate -- no home runs plus a low batting average -- has helped crater the offense. If the rest of the lineup was hitting, you could play him, but the rest of the lineup hasn't hit as expected. The free agent shortstop class is thin aside from Bo Bichette, but Bichette is at the bottom of the league in Statcast's defensive metrics. -- Schoenfield

Record: 58-68

Previous ranking: 23

The Pohlad family isn't selling the Twins after all. In a statement released last week, the family announced it will remain the principal owner of the club and will add new investors. The decision surfaced two weeks after the Twins traded 10 players from their 26-man active roster ahead of the trade deadline as they head to their lowest attendance total since Target Field opened in 2010. -- Castillo

Record: 58-70

Previous ranking: 26

Nick Kurtz's home run rate has dropped since his four-homer game, but he has still been hitting .300 with an OBP over .400 as his walk rate continues to climb, in part because pitchers simply aren't challenging him as often. He should get to 502 plate appearances by season's end, which will make him an official qualified hitter. If he finishes with an OPS over 1.000, he'll join Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge as the only rookies to do so since World War II. -- Schoenfield

Record: 54-74

Previous ranking: 27

How bad has Pittsburgh's offense been this season? Well, the Pirates are on pace to score just 570 runs this season. That would be their worst output over an uninterrupted season since 1985, when they scored 568 runs while losing 104 games. That was the season before Barry Bonds' MLB debut. The Pirates, whose pitchers have ranked in the top half by ERA+ all season after finishing at exactly league-average in 2024, would see a drop-off of nearly 100 runs over 2024 if they retain this pace. Their 665 runs last season ranked 24th in MLB. -- Doolittle

Record: 45-82

Previous ranking: 28

Where was this Luis Robert Jr. over the season's first three months? That's a question the White Sox front office has to be asking after the talented center fielder sank his trade value with dismal production through the beginning of July before turning things around to resemble the player the club envisioned him to be. Robert was batting .185 with a .583 OPS in 75 games through July 9. Since then, he is hitting .300 with a .833 OPS in 30 games. With $20 million team options each of the next two years -- and the White Sox mired in a deep rebuild -- he will be a prime trade candidate this winter if he continues on this trajectory down the stretch. -- Castillo

Record: 51-75

Previous ranking: 29

Dylan Crews is finally off the IL, playing his first MLB games since May 20. His 13-game rehab stint in Triple-A wasn't promising, as he hit .244/.311/.415 with one walk in 45 plate appearances, but he'll certainly get regular duty in the outfield the rest of this season. Crews still has barely 300 PAs in the majors, but it's time he starts showing something so the Nationals can count on him for 2026. As one of the most hyped collegiate players in recent years and the No. 2 pick in 2023, they clearly need him to develop into a foundational piece of the roster. -- Schoenfield

Record: 37-90

Previous ranking: 30

Post-MLB trade deadline guide How playoff hopes have risen or fallen -- and what comes next -- for all 30 teams. Bradford Doolittle »

The Rockies have been easy targets for derision, but they've strung together a long enough stretch of decent baseball to give the barb throwers a week off. Don't get us wrong -- this is still a team on pace to lose 115 to 116 games and allow more than 1,000 runs. But the offense has been less bad lately, giving Colorado a good shot at avoiding the all-time single-season loss record. Since the All-Star break, the Rockies rank in the top half of the majors in runs and OPS. Coors Field inflation plays into that, of course, but earlier this season, the Rockies weren't hitting there, either. Progress? -- Doolittle