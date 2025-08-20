Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' franchise-record 14-game winning streak resulted in one heck of a tab for a local fast-food chain.

George Webb promises to give away free hamburgers whenever the Brewers reel off at least 12 straight victories. The local fast-food chain delivered on its promise Wednesday, as fans lined up outside each of its 26 Milwaukee-area locations

Brian Meehan, a George Webb spokesman, said the chain expects to give out about 180,000 burgers as part of this promotion. George Webb officials purchased 25,000 pounds of beef, 4,000 pounds of onions, 300,000 pickle slices and 200,000 buns in preparation.

"It's something we think about when we get to like nine wins, and then as it gets closer," Brewers fan Chris Crandall said as he enjoyed his burger Wednesday.

That estimate of 180,000 included 100,000 vouchers George Webb gave out over the weekend enabling fans to pick up a free burger anytime from Aug. 25 to 29.

But the company also was giving out free burgers to anyone who walked into a George Webb during a four-hour window Wednesday afternoon. By the time that giveaway started, about 125 fans already had lined up outside the closest George Webb to American Family Field.

"It's like a once-in-a-decade opportunity, so I'm taking advantage of it," said Stephen Pawlak of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Joe Hasler and Scott Antczak of Milwaukee grabbed some burgers for the road as they prepared to drive to the Brewers' game with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

"We've been going to George Webb for our whole lives," Hasler said. "It's always a great place after a good night of having beers and after a ballgame. It's a quality burger, part of the nostalgia of the Milwaukee Brewers."

Tony Pedretti of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, about a two-hour drive west of Milwaukee, had attended the second game of the Brewers' doubleheader loss in Chicago the previous night. He was aware of the giveaway and decided to stop for a free burger on his way home.

"I've never been to George Webb, so it's a good marketing, customer activation program," said Pedretti, who wore a Brewers cowboy hat as he waited in line.

The Brewers earned their 12th straight victory last week and then won again Friday and Saturday before the streak ended Sunday with a 3-2, 10-inning loss at Cincinnati.

George Webb's burger giveaway promotion goes back several decades.

During the years when the Braves played in Milwaukee before moving to Atlanta in 1966, George Webb promised free burgers if they won as many as 13 straight games. When Milwaukee welcomed the Brewers in 1970, George Webb changed the promotion and promised to give away free burgers for every 12-game win streak.

This marks the third time George Webb has had to deliver on its promise. The Brewers won their first 13 games of the 1987 season. The Brewers won their final eight regular-season games and first four playoff games for a 12-game streak in 2018.

The line outside the closest George Webb to American Family Field on Thursday included multiple people who said they also had capitalized on those 1987 and 2018 burger giveaways.

Many of the fans arrived with hearty appetites.

"The guy in front of me literally had a map with all the George Webbs," Crandall said. "So he's definitely hitting more than one."