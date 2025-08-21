Giancarlo Stanton goes deep in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead. (0:24)

The New York Yankees' bats are red-hot ahead of a key four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning, and Austin Wells followed with his second homer of the night as the Yankees topped the Rays 6-4 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.

New York finished with five home runs on the night and 14 in the series sweep, tying a major league record for most homers in a two-game series. The 1999 Reds previously held the record, doing so Sept. 4-5 against the Philadelphia Phillies -- with current Yankees manager Aaron Boone hitting one of the home runs for Cincinnati.

Trent Grisham hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season -- tied for the second most by a Yankees player in the past 20 seasons (DJ LeMahieu, six in 2019) -- and later added his second of the night in the eighth inning.

Together with Wells' two-HR night, it marked the first time in Yankees history that multiple players hit multiple home runs in consecutive games; Stanton, Cody Bellinger and Jose Caballero each hit two in New York's 13-3 win over the Rays a night earlier.

In all, the Yankees have scored 19 runs in the past two games and all of them have come via homers. That's the most consecutive runs they've scored via homers since 2020 (20 straight).

Wednesday's power surge came after a strong outing from rookie Cam Schlittler.

Making his seventh major league start, Schlittler held the Rays scoreless and to one hit over a career-high 6⅔ innings. His bid for a perfect game ended when Chandler Simpson singled to lead off the seventh. Schlittler walked two after the hit but escaped with help from reliever Luke Weaver.

Schlittler struck out eight, all swinging. It was the longest perfect-game bid by a Yankees rookie since Fritz Peterson went 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox on July 4, 1966.

"What a performance," Boone said. "Dominant. Probably the best breaking ball he's had all year to go with the fastball. He was just filling up the strike zone."

New York improved to 69-57 after its first extra-inning road win in seven tries this season.

It's 4.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and 1.5 games ahead of the third-place Red Sox, who visit Yankee Stadium for the start of a four-game set Thursday night.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.