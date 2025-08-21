Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley underwent core injury Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced.

He is expected to return for spring training in 2026, per the team.

Riley was placed on the injured list earlier this month for the second time in two months with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

The two-time All-Star finishes the season hitting .260 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs in 102 games.

Among other moves Thursday, the Braves claimed right-hander Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Miami Marlins and optioned right-hander Dane Dunning to Triple-A Gwinnett.