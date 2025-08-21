Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer in the 10th inning lifts the Yankees to their fifth straight victory. (1:02)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays called up top shortstop prospect Carson Williams on Thursday before their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rays made the move as they placed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on the injured list with recurring back trouble.

Manager Kevin Cash, speaking before the move was finalized, said he was eager to see Williams, who is the No. 24 prospect on ESPN insider Kiley McDaniels' in-season top 100.

"I am excited for sure," Cash said. "Carson, I give him a lot of credit. He had a great year last year, continued to put himself on the map, and after some early-season struggles, he's really come out of it and done well lately for Durham."

Williams arrived at George M. Steinbrenner Field less than an hour before game time and was not in the lineup. He is expected to see his first action later in the series.

The 21-year-old was selected with the 28th pick in the 2021 draft. Known for his strong glove and developing power, he earned an MiLB Gold Glove in High Single-A in 2022. At Triple-A Durham this season, Williams hit .213 with a .318 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage. He has 23 home runs, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 111 games.

For the Rays, the call-up marks a step toward the future in a season that has gone off track. Forced to play their home schedule at the Yankees' spring training ballpark after hurricane damage to Tropicana Field, the club has been beset by injuries and inconsistent play. The Rays entered Thursday 61-66, in fourth place in the AL East and 12½ games behind division-leading Toronto.

Kim's injury created the opening. The shortstop was examined Wednesday and is expected to be shut down for several days. Cash said the club is optimistic Kim's stint on the injured list will be close to the minimum 10 days.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred outfielder Stuart Fairchild to the 60-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.