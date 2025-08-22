Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Rookie Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and drove in three runs in a memorable Yankee Stadium debut and the Boston Red Sox survived struggles at the plate for a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

Newcomer Nathaniel Lowe hit an RBI double off Luke Weaver (3-4) in the seventh to give Boston a 4-3 lead.

Anthony, who had an RBI single in the sixth, hit his fifth career homer when he connected off Yerry De Los Santos after first baseman Paul Goldschmidt committed New York's fourth error.

He became the fourth Red Sox rookie (Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Carlos Narvaez) with a home run vs. the Yankees this year, their most in a season since 2014.

The Red Sox went 3 for 19 with runners in scoring position, snapped a three-game losing streak and moved within one game of the Yankees for the AL's first wild-card spot. They've won six straight vs. New York, their longest win streak in the rivalry since 2023, when they won seven.

Ceddanne Rafaela scored Boston's first run on a throwing error by catcher Ben Rice.

Rice homered and Goldschmidt hit an RBI single for the Yankees, whose fourth five-game winning streak was stopped.

After Boston starter Lucas Giolito allowed three runs and five hits in 4⅔ innings, five relievers combined on 5⅓ scoreless innings, including Greg Weissert (5-4) who held the Yankees to one hit in 1⅓ innings.

New York starter Luis Gil allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings. He issued five walks in his fourth start since returning from a lat strain.

