Open Extended Reactions

The Baseball Writers' Association of America has voted to establish an AL and NL Relief Pitcher of the Year Award starting in 2026, the organization announced on Saturday.

The BBWAA decided it was too late in the season to add the award for this year. MLB Network is already determining the dates the awards will be announced, and there is a process for chapter chairs to determine a voter in each city.

The Relief Pitcher of the Year Award becomes the fifth honor voted on by the BBWAA each year. It joins the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year.