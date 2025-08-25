Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has a fracture and sprain in his left foot and will likely need four to six weeks to recover, effectively ending his season barring a deep October run.

Semien was placed on the injured list Saturday for just the second time in his 13-year career. He fouled a pitch of his left foot in the first inning of a 6-4 loss in Kansas City on Thursday.

Semien told reporters Sunday that he has a fracture of the third metatarsal as well as a sprain of the Lisfranc ligament in his foot.

"Hopefully we get back in this race and we'll see where we're at by that time," Semien said, according to MLB.com. "I'm going to be watching for a little while here. The Lisfranc is what we're most worried about, just trying to keep it intact by staying off of it. If you tear that, then it could be a year. I'm just trying to keep that intact and let the the other fracture heal."

The Rangers entered Sunday night's games 4.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They are 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Semien's only other trip to the injured list came with the Athletics early in the 2017 season, when he missed almost three months with a right wrist injury. Before the foot injury, Semien had missed just six of the Rangers' 615 games since joining them before the 2022 season on a $175 million, seven-year contract.

"It's definitely new for me," Semien said. "I haven't been on the IL in a long time. But it's going to be some time. So I think that what I can do is watch the games and just do my part to help the guys."

Semien, 34, is hitting .230 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs and a team-leading 62 runs. He leads Texas in games (609), hits (610), triples (12), walks (239), runs (386) and total bases (1027) since joining the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.