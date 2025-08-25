MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers placed reliever Grant Anderson on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right ankle.

The move, announced Monday, is retroactive to Sunday.

In other transactions, the Brewers recalled pitchers Easton McGee and Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville and optioned pitcher Chad Patrick to Nashville.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy also indicated before Monday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks that outfielder Jackson Chourio is nearing a return from the injured list as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Chourio, who last played in the majors on July 29, began a rehabilitation assignment Friday.

"I don't think it's today or tomorrow, but I think we're closing in on it," Murphy said.

The 28-yeaer-old Anderson has made 57 appearances this season and gone 2-5 with a 2.87 earned run average. He has 66 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings.

McGee, 27, has a 7.36 ERA without a decision in seven appearances for Milwaukee. He's 5-0 with a 3.57 ERA in 27 games with Nashville.

The 27-year-old Myers is 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games with Milwaukee. He's 2-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 appearances with Nashville.

Patrick is 3-8 with a 3.60 ERA at Milwaukee and has started in 20 of his 21 appearances. The 27-year-old started Sunday's game for the Brewers and struck out seven while allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings while receiving no decision in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.