NEW YORK -- The first-place Philadelphia Phillies made a couple of changes to their bullpen Tuesday, placing struggling reliever Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list with finger inflammation and releasing fellow right-hander Joe Ross.

Both pitchers were ineffective Monday night late in a 13-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. Philadelphia recalled right-hander Daniel Robert and selected the contract of righty Lou Trivino from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Romano gave up a three-run homer to No. 9 batter Luis Torrens on Monday and was tagged for four runs on two hits and a walk in the seventh inning. He landed on the IL with inflammation in his right middle finger.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Romano has been dealing with the problem "for a while" and it could have contributed to his fluctuating velocity this season.

"I would think so," Thomson said Tuesday. "I heard about it either yesterday or the day before. They thought they had it worked out. Just inflammation in that right middle finger. I'm sure it affects his grip. Who knows how long he's had it? Didn't say anything. He wants to pitch."

A two-time All-Star in Toronto, the 32-year-old Romano signed with Philadelphia in December and began this year closing games for the Phillies. But he has struggled in his first season with the team, going 2-4 with an 8.23 ERA over 49 appearances. He has eight saves in 11 chances.

Ross, also 32, was 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 36 relief outings and one start covering 51 innings for the Phillies. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth inning Monday against the Mets.

"Really just performance more than anything," Thomson explained. "Ross is a good man, good teammate, take the ball whenever. We wanted to get a look at Trivino."

The 33-year-old Trivino signed with Philadelphia as a minor league free agent on Aug. 4. He struck out seven in seven scoreless innings with Lehigh Valley.

Trivino went 3-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 37 combined appearances with the Giants and Dodgers this season. He has also pitched for the Athletics and Yankees during a six-year major league career.

"He's not going to be afraid, that's for sure," Thomson said. "Stuff's good. Fastball's 95, 96 (mph). Cutter, slider, curveball to lefties. He's been throwing well. Same thing with Daniel -- his last three outings have been clean."

Robert, 30, had a 5.79 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks in 12 relief appearances with the Phillies earlier this season. He came off the 15-day injured list Aug. 17 and was optioned to Triple-A.

Thomson said he would use both Trivino and Robert for multiple innings.

Philadelphia began the day with a six-game lead in the NL East over the Mets.