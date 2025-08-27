Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Shortstop Peyton Holt was suspended for 80 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under the minor league drug program.

A 25-year-old released by Cincinnati earlier Wednesday, Holt tested positive for GW1516.

Holt signed a minor league contract with the Reds in May and hit .151 with three homers, 12 RBI and four stolen bases in 43 games for Daytona of the Class A Florida State League.

Fourteen players have been suspended this year for positive tests, including 12 under minor league programs. Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 and Philadelphia Phillies closer Jose Alvarado for 80 games on May 25 under the major league program.