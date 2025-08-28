Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adolis Garcia, Joc Pederson and Kyle Higashioka each hit three-run homers, Corey Seager went deep a team-leading 21st time and the Texas Rangers blew out the Los Angeles Angels 20-3 on Wednesday night.

García's 17th home run highlighted a four-run first inning, Pederson made it 7-1 in the second with his seventh of the season, and Seager added a two-run shot in the fourth.

Higashioka's 10th homer for a 20-3 lead came on the last of 21 pitches -- all between 30 and 40 mph -- from Oswald Peraza, who moved to the mound from first base in the seventh and allowed eight runs while getting one out.