ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adolis Garcia, Joc Pederson and Kyle Higashioka each hit three-run homers, Corey Seager went deep a team-leading 21st time and the Texas Rangers blew out the Los Angeles Angels 20-3 on Wednesday night.
García's 17th home run highlighted a four-run first inning, Pederson made it 7-1 in the second with his seventh of the season, and Seager added a two-run shot in the fourth.
Higashioka's 10th homer for a 20-3 lead came on the last of 21 pitches -- all between 30 and 40 mph -- from Oswald Peraza, who moved to the mound from first base in the seventh and allowed eight runs while getting one out.
García, Pederson and Higashioka had five RBIs apiece as the Rangers scored their most runs since a 20-6 win over Minnesota in 2011. According to ESPN Research, it was just the 10th instance of three teammates recording five or more RBIs in a game since it became an official statistic in 1920.
It was the fourth time in franchise history that the Angels had given up 20 runs or more. The Angels gave up 21 runs to the Seattle Mariners in September 2000 and also to the Athletics Athletics in September 2018.
The Rangers' first three homers came against Jack Kochanowicz, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game for his 23rd start in his third stint with the Angels this season.
Kochanowicz (3-11) allowed 11 runs with 10 earned -- both career highs -- in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander's ERA rose to 6.81.
Jacob Webb (5-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings after Jacob Latz started a bullpen game in place of Nathan Eovaldi, who went on the injured list a day after the Rangers said the right-hander's season was probably over due to a rotator cuff strain.
Wyatt Langford reached base all five times and scored four runs before he was replaced by a pinch-runner in the seventh.
ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.