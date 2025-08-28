Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had an appendectomy on Thursday after experiencing abdominal pain during a game the previous night.

Chris Young, the team's president of baseball operations, said Seager had surgery in Texas after the team had traveled to California for the start of a series against the Athletics on Friday night.

Young said it was too early to know how much time the two-time World Series MVP will miss.

Seager will be placed on the 10-day injured list and the Rangers will call up utility player Dylan Moore, who had just been signed to a minor league contract after being released by AL West rival Seattle. Center fielder Evan Carter (broken right wrist) is going to be transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

It was initially thought that Seager came out of their 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night because of the lopsided score. The Rangers were up 11-1, and he had hit his team-leading 21st homer and scored three times before manager Bruce Bochy replaced Seager in the field in the top of the fifth inning.

"So did I," Young said. "Boch was taking him out anyway, but the timing kind of lined up simultaneously."

Young said Seager had experienced some pain before the game, but nothing that concerned the team or the shortstop. But that pain increased while playing, and he was diagnosed with appendicitis when he was evaluated after coming out of the game.