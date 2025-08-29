LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Randy Moffitt, a reliever who played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball and was the younger brother of tennis great and equality advocate Billie Jean King, has died after an extended illness. He was 76.

Moffitt died Thursday in Long Beach, California, according to a representative of the family.

Moffitt was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round in 1970 and made his major league debut with the team in 1972.

Longtime San Francisco Giants reliever Randy Moffitt and his sister, tennis icon Billie Jean King, share a moment together in June of 1978. We New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

He went on to play 10 seasons with the Giants, before spending one each with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. He went 43-52 with 96 saves and a 3.65 ERA in 534 appearances in the majors, all but one in relief.

He was added to the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2008 and inducted into the Long Beach State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986.

Randall James "Randy" Moffitt was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in Long Beach, the son of Bill and Betty Moffitt.

He is survived by two daughters -- Miranda Harrah and her husband, Rusty, and Alysha Gosse and her husband, James -- and four grandchildren, along with King and her wife, Ilana Kloss.