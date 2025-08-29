Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals placed catcher Drew Millas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a left index finger injury on Friday and selected catcher C.J. Stubbs from Triple-A Rochester.

Millas suffered a fracture and dislocation of his finger when he was called for catcher's interference after Austin Wells' swing hit Millas' glove during Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He had surgery on Friday to stabilize the fracture and repair the joint.

Stubbs is hitting .148 in 66 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season with three home runs and 15 RBI.