SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants All-Star reliever Randy Rodriguez will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team said Saturday.

Last weekend, the Giants placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. The 25-year-old right-hander sought multiple opinions about the injury and was hoping to avoid having surgery before doctors made the recommendation to move forward with the procedure.

"Randy is going to get the surgery," Giants manager Bob Melvin said before Saturday's game against Baltimore. "He's just now deciding on who's going to do it and what the (timetable) will be."

Rodriguez had emerged as a valued piece in the Giants' bullpen this season. He had a 1.78 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings with four saves while helping anchor the back end of San Francisco's bullpen.

Rodriguez had been the Giants' primary closer after the team dealt Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. Rodriguez converted four of five save opportunities before getting hurt.

Rodriguez will miss the remainder of this season and possibly most, if not all, of 2026.

"I really don't know," Melvin said. "I think that depends on what happens in the surgery and what the doctor will have to say about what he saw."