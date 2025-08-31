Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz is day-to-day after experiencing right oblique soreness against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday.

Kurtz had an MRI that returned "clean," Kotsay said. He was not in the lineup for the second game of a three-game series Saturday.

Kurtz began feeling discomfort after batting practice Friday. After drawing a walk, he was rounding third base and heading for home on Brent Rooker's double in the third inning when Kurtz apparently aggravated the soreness and slowed down. He crossed the plate to tie the score at 2-2 but immediately walked to the clubhouse with the team medical staff.

Kotsay said there is no strain in terms of muscle tissue, but Kurtz is dealing with pain tolerance. Kotsay did not say when Kurtz would return.

"We hope to get him back sooner than later," Kotsay said.

Kurtz is hitting .308 with 23 doubles, 2 triples, 27 home runs, and 70 RBIs this season. He is one of just three players in the majors this season to hit four home runs in a game.

Kurtz is the first rookie in major league history to hit four homers in a game and matched the MLB record for total bases with 19 in a July 25 game against the Houston Astros. He also had a double, a single, and a total of six RBIs in that game.