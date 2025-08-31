Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Infielder Luis Urias has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers after getting released by the Athletics.

The Brewers announced Sunday they had signed Urías, who will join their Triple-A Nashville affiliate Monday. The Athletics designated Urías for assignment and eventually released him last week.

Urías, 28, had batted .230 with a .315 on-base percentage, eight homers, 25 RBIs and two steals in 96 games with the Athletics this season.

Urías played for the Brewers from 2020-23. He had his best major league season with the Brewers in 2021, when he had 23 homers and 75 RBIs.