The Atlanta Braves, hoping to shore up an uncertain middle-infield situation for next season, claimed Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kim, who can play shortstop and second base, is owed roughly $2 million for the remainder of the 2025 season and another $16 million in 2026. He has been on the IL with lower back inflammation since Aug. 21 but is expected to join the Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves are navigating through the tail end of a thoroughly disappointing season, having gone 62-75 heading into Labor Day, but they have hopes of contending next year and are willing to take on money in hopes of bridging the gap.

The Braves have received a major-league-worst .525 OPS from the shortstop position this year, with Orlando Arcia released in late May and Nick Allen struggling offensively.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, a three-time All-Star, is in the midst of his worst offensive season, slashing .234/.303/.350 with 13 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 137 games. The Braves have back-to-back $7 million club options on Albies' contract after this season.

Kim can opt out of his deal at the conclusion of the World Series, but that is unlikely given his struggles coming off shoulder surgery.

A right-handed hitter who can also play third base, Kim established himself as a premium defender at shortstop and a fan favorite while with the San Diego Padres. From 2022 to 2024, Kim slashed .250/.336/.385 and accumulated 13 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement.

In his first season with the Rays, however, Kim slashed just .214/.290/.321 with two homers and five RBIs in 24 games.

Atlanta also activated shortstop Luke Williams from the 10-day injured list before its series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Rolddy Muñoz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, and infielder Austin Riley, who had season-ending core surgery last month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.