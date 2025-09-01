Trevor Story's hit goes off the outfielder's glove and the Pesky Pole simultaneously for a home run. (0:29)

BOSTON -- Boston's Trevor Story had a strange Fenway Park homer in the sixth inning against Cleveland on Monday when the ball went off an outfielder's glove and then the Pesky Pole.

Facing right-hander Jakob Junis, Story hit a 306-foot fly down the right-field line, where Jhonkensy Noel tried for a leaping catch. The ball ticked off Noel's glove and then the pole as Story stopped at second and umpires gathered to discuss the play.

Umpires ruled the ball foul, then conducted a video review. Crew chief Jordan Baker then announced the call had been overturned, giving Story his 23rd homer for a 6-3 lead.

The Red Sox held on for a 6-4 victory -- their ninth in 12 games to improve to an AL-best 35-18 since the beginning of July.

Boston (77-62) pulled within a percentage point of the New York Yankees (76-61) for the American League's top wild-card spot, with both teams just 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.