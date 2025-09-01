Noelvi Marte drives in two runs to help the Reds complete a 5-4 comeback win against the Blue Jays. (0:43)

Noelvi Marte walks it off for the Reds

CINCINNATI -- Noelvi Marte hit a game-ending, two-run single after Cincinnati lost the tying run on a rare lodged ball call, and the Reds rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Monday following a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown.

Toronto's lead in the American League East was cut to 2 1/2 games over the Boston Red Sox and idle New York Yankees. Cincinnati remained four games back of the New York Mets for the last National League wild card spot.

Cincinnati led 2-1 before back-to-back homers in the ninth by Bo Bichette, who hit a two-run drive off Emilio Pagan for his fourth hit, and Daulton Varsho.

Noelvi Marte (16) celebrates with his Reds teammates after his walk-off two-run single in the ninth inning to beat the Blue Jays. AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar

Ke'Bryan Hayes singled off Tommy Nance leading off the bottom half and Matt McLain singled with one out. Brendon Little (4-2) relieved and TJ Friedl doubled into the right-field corner as Hayes and McLain crossed the plate.

After a video review, umpires ruled that because the ball lodged in a gap in the fence, each runner could advance two bases, causing McLain to be sent back to third.

Marte then singled to left as McLain went home and Friedl slid in head first ahead of Myles Straw's throw, which was slightly up the third-base line.

Yosver Zulueta (1-0) got the last two outs in the ninth for his first major league win.

Sal Stewart, a 21-year-old first baseman, was brought up from Triple-A by the Reds for his major league debut as rosters expanded and went 1 for 3. He singled in the second off Chris Bassitt and scored on Ke'Bryan Hayes' two-run double.

Hunter Greene allowed three hits through six innings before Bichette doubled in the seventh and scored on Alejandro Kirk's single. Greene reached 100 mph with 21 pitches,

It was Bichette's sixth four-hit game of the season, tying for second on the team behind Vernon Wells (10).

Bassitt walked Friedl to start the game, ending a streak of four consecutive games in which Toronto pitchers hadn't walked a batter. It was the Blue Jays' longest streak without issuing a walk since June 14-17 last year.