MILWAUKEE -- Brewers reliever Shelby Miller left with an injury in the eighth inning of Monday's 10-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miller had just thrown a pitch to Max Kepler when he reacted in apparent discomfort. Miller then leaned forward and put his hands on his knees. After Brewers officials went to the mound to check on him, Miller headed into the dugout as Rob Zastryzny came out of the bullpen with a 2-2 count on Kepler.

Earlier in the eighth inning, Miller allowed a Brandon Marsh single and a Harrison Bader RBI double as the Phillies took a 7-6 lead. Bader later scored as well to make it 8-6.

The Brewers own the best record in the major leagues, but they are dealing with health issues in their bullpen as they close a stretch of 19 games in 18 days. All-Star closer Trevor Megill went on the injured list last week with a right flexor strain.

Milwaukee acquired Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. The Brewers activated Miller from the injured list Aug. 8 after he missed about a month with a right forearm strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.