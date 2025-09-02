Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Jorge Alfaro on Tuesday.

The Nationals also optioned catcher C.J. Stubbs to Triple-A Rochester, and catcher Drew Millas (broken finger) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Alfaro, 32, played in 82 games with Triple-A Nashville -- Milwaukee's top minor league affiliate -- this season. He batted .244 with 15 homers and 49 RBI. He threw out 24 base stealers, tied for fourth in Triple-A.

He became available when he opted out of his minor league contract Monday.

Alfaro hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2023 when he played 18 games for Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox.