PITTSBURGH -- Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers but the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled the milestone with a 9-7 win on Tuesday night.

Ohtani's solo shot off prospect Bubba Chandler (2-0) was the second-hardest hit homer in MLB this season at 120 mph. It was home run No. 46 for Ohtani this season and the hardest-hit ball of his MLB career, according to ESPN Research.

Playing his 294th game with the Dodgers, he became the fastest to reach 100 home runs in team history, ahead of Gary Sheffield (399). It took him 444 games to hit 100 home runs with the Angels.

Racing to 100 The only players all-time that have reached 100 homers with a single team faster than Ohtani are Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth. Team Mark McGwire 230 Cardinals Babe Ruth 250 Yankees Shohei Ohtani 294 Dodgers

After the home run, Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-out RBI single and Andy Pages led off the next inning with his 24th homer, tying it 4-all.

Henry Davis put the Pirates back ahead on an RBI single off Edgardo Henriquez (0-1) in the sixth. Triolo added a two-out, two-run double.

Chandler gave up three runs on six hits in four innings of relief. The 22-year-old has two wins and a save in his first three major-league appearances.

Dennis Santana walked Miguel Rojas and allowed Ohtani's second double to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his 12th save.

Clayton Kershaw yielded four runs, four hits and a pair of walks in the first inning. He recovered to last five innings, denying the Pirates of another hit while allowing two walks over the final four.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.