CHICAGO -- Cubs star Kyle Tucker left Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves with left calf tightness not long after hitting a three-run homer in the team's 4-3 victory.

After the game, Tucker indicated the calf has been bothering him for a few days.

"Felt it a decent amount coming in to today," he said. "I tried some treatment so I could get ahead of it before the game. ... It felt all right and then just as the game went, just got a little more sore (and) tight."

Cubs manager Craig Counsell already ruled out Tucker for Wednesday's series finale against the Braves. The Cubs are off Thursday, so Tucker will get a full two days' rest before potentially returning Friday for the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals.

"We just have to see how he feels on Friday and we will be cautious, absolutely here," Counsell said.

Tucker hit his 22nd home run of the season, a three-run, opposite-field shot in the third inning off Braves starter Joey Wentz. In the fifth inning, he singled and later was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice. He then exited the game in the top of the seventh inning.

Willi Castro took over for him in right field and could get the start there Wednesday. Another option is rookie Kevin Alcantara, who started in center Tuesday.

Tucker recently come out of a long slump after dealing with a hairline fracture in his hand suffered in June. He has yet to miss significant time this year after missing about half the season in 2024 due to a shin fracture.

Tucker is hitting .270 with 73 RBIs after his home run Tuesday.

"I feel all right," he said. "We'll just see how it is tomorrow (Wednesday) and take it day-by-day and hopefully just get back in there pretty soon."