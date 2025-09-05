Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the Yankees' game Thursday night against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning with bruises to his knees.

The Yankees said that he bruised both knees and that the injuries happened on different plays.

Chisholm was banged up in a collision with Jose Altuve to end the third when tagged out the Astro, who was attempting to steal second base.

Chisolm grabbed at his left knee before walking gingerly off the field after the play. But he remained in the game to bat in the top of the fourth and struck out. Chisholm was replaced by José Caballero for the bottom of the inning.

It wasn't clear when Chisolm injured his right knee.