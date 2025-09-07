Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees a day after colliding with Austin Wells on a play at the plate.

Bichette was thrown out in the sixth inning of Saturday's 3-1 loss by Cody Bellinger's 95.3 mph one-hop throw from right field when he attempted to score on a single by Nathan Lukes.

He hobbled off the field with the assistance of a trainer after colliding with Wells' shin guard. The game was delayed by rain for nearly two hours, and during the delay, X-rays came back negative. Bichette struck out in his final at-bat Saturday.

"It didn't look great, but we're at the point where if you can play, you can play," manager John Schneider said Saturday. "Bo understands that, and everyone understands that. I don't think it needed stitches or anything, but there was a lot going on."

Bichette is third in the major leagues with a .311 average. He has 18 homers and leads Toronto with 93 RBIs in 139 games this season.

Bichette also leads the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and he is hitting .418 (33 for 79) during a 20-game on-base streak.

Ernie Clement started at shortstop for the Blue Jays, who began Sunday with a three-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.