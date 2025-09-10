Open Extended Reactions

Just as baseball's postseason chase has entered the stretch run, those vying for individual honors are running out of time to make their cases.

This is our fourth and final Awards Watch of the regular season, and with that in mind, we've changed up our usual format to narrow the focus of each race to the leading contenders in each category.

What races are all but decided? Which ones remain very much up in the air? Let's dig in.

Most Valuable Player

Olivia Vanni/Getty Images

American League

Leading contenders: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (153 AXE) vs. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners (144)

Next eight: 3. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (142); 4. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (135); 5. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (132); 6. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (131); 7. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (130); 8. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (129); 9. (tie) Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros, Cody Bellinger, Yankees, Maikel Garcia, Royals (128)

ESPN BET top two: Judge (-350, 78% chance of winning), Raleigh (+200)

Sizing up the race: This race is closer than AXE and the odds suggest. In fact, it would not surprise me if they are wrong altogether. Either way, the chase isn't over.

What is AXE? AXE is a rating system developed to combine the results from the leading publicly available value metrics to create a consensus evaluation of each player. These include bWAR, fWAR, win probability added and championship probability added. The ratings for each system are combined using standard scores and weighted to best fit the current standings. The results are expressed as an index, with 100 as average, 110 as one standard deviation above, 120 two standard deviations above, 90 one standard deviation below, etc. The manager version of AXE (EARL) considers factors that tend to influence postseason balloting in this category, like winning above/below preseason expectation, outperforming run differential, performance in close games, etc. It should not be viewed as a measure of managerial ability. Odds from ESPN Bet are listed and used as the basis for the implied probability percentages noted with them.

It shouldn't be controversial to suggest that Judge has had the better offensive season despite Raleigh's historic home run pace and league-leading RBI total. His percentages are decidedly better across the board, and even if you contextualize for playing venue, Judge has a 40-point edge in OPS+ and, at FanGraphs, a 37-point bulge in wRC+. Raleigh has played in more games, but Judge has still created 31 more runs while using 68 fewer outs. Judge also leads AL hitters in both win probability added and championship probability added. Raleigh ranks fifth in both stats, which are folded into the AXE calculations.

After that, a number of factors tilt toward Raleigh. As a catcher, Raleigh plays a more valuable defensive position and has played it very well. FanGraphs ranks him as the fourth-most valuable defender in the AL. Of course, a chunk of that is due to pitch-framing metrics, which are measured differently at Baseball Reference, which is why Judge has a more commanding lead in that site's version of WAR.

Then we come to factors of narrative. Raleigh might be having the best season a catcher has ever had. He already has crushed the single-season record for home runs by a backstop and is on the cusp of passing the record for switch-hitters set 64 years ago by Mickey-freaking-Mantle. If that happens, and if Raleigh gets to 60 homers -- as a catcher -- and does so on a playoff team, how does he not win MVP?

How it can flip: Raleigh has hit .208 since the All-Star break, and as his season average slips downward, soon to drop under .240, you do wonder if he's vulnerable to an end-of-season crash. He is a catcher after all, and as much as the Mariners try to give him DH days to take the load off, he might be wearing down. If he flails from here and the Mariners miss the playoffs, a typical finish from Judge might be enough to convince voters their heads should never have turned toward Raleigh in the first place.

Prediction: Raleigh breaks Mantle's record, doesn't reach 60 homers, but keeps his numbers just strong enough to fend off Judge at the finish line.

National League

Leading contenders: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (152 AXE) vs. Juan Soto, New York Mets (140)

Next eight: 3. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (138); 4. (tie) Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs, Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks (135); 7. (tie) Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, Francisco Lindor, Mets (132); 9. Kyle Tucker, Cubs (131); 10. (tie) Will Smith, Dodgers, Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers, Nico Hoerner, Cubs, Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (127)

ESPN BET top two: Ohtani (-25000, 99.6% chance of winning), Schwarber (+2500)

Sizing up the race: Ohtani seems to have a stranglehold on this one, especially since the betting markets favor Schwarber as his leading challenger. Nothing against Schwarber, who is having an epic season, but the metrics don't support that at all.

Although the leaderboard happily stretches down to Schwarber's spot because of ties, you can see that it's basically Ohtani and everybody else. He combines Schwarber's power in the slugging and homer categories with virtually all of Soto's on-base mastery. Soto is having a shockingly prolific season in the steals category, but given that Ohtani has lapped the field in runs scored, he still wins the baserunning part of the race. And, oh yeah, Ohtani tacks on 36 innings of excellent pitching (2.17 FIP), giving him plenty of defensive value as opposed to the negative fielding metrics of both Soto and Schwarber, primarily a DH.

On the contextual side, Ohtani leads the NL in win probability added and championship probability added. Soto is second in both categories, and Schwarber is out of the top 10. Again: Advantage Shohei.

How it can flip: Ohtani appears to have his fourth MVP trophy -- and third straight -- all but in the bag. Only Barry Bonds (seven) has won more often. And only Bonds, who won each season from 2001 to 2004, has won three seasons in a row. As for the others, of all the names on the leaderboard, Turner has been the hottest of late, so maybe he ends up in the No. 2 slot by season's end.

Prediction: Ohtani in a landslide.

Cy Young

Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

American League

Leading contenders: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (146 AXE) vs. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox (139)

Next eight: 3. Hunter Brown, Astros (135); 4. Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers (128); 5. Trevor Rogers, Baltimore Orioles (127); 6. (tie) Framber Valdez, Astros, Joe Ryan, Twins (125); 8. (tie) Max Fried, Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox (123); 10. (tie) Michael Wacha, Royals, Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays (122)

ESPN BET top two: Skubal (-4000, 97.6% chance of winning), Crochet (+1600)

Sizing up the race: This race remains alive, according to AXE, though Skubal has the edge in all of the bottom-line metrics. The betting markets are a little more emphatic, and those reflect an anticipation of how things will play out from here.

The extraordinary mystery of Tarik Skubal "I wasn't good until I was 26," the All-Star pitcher says. Here's how Skubal rose from Little League lore to Cy Young. Tim Keown »

Both ace lefties have seemingly picked up momentum as the season has progressed. Over the past month, Crochet is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and a ridiculous K-to-BB ratio of 40-to-2 over 33 innings. And yet he has gained no ground on Skubal, who is 2-1 with a 1.04 ERA over the same time frame with a more human 35-to-7 ratio.

The two leading versions of WAR can be maddeningly inconsistent on the pitching side, but both systems give Skubal more than a full-win advantage over Crochet. Crochet does hold a narrow advantage in win probability added, but Skubal tops the AL in championship probability added.

How it can flip: The race is clearly Skubal's to lose, but he needs to keep doing what he's doing, because the margins are close enough for Crochet to overtake him. For both hurlers, every start from here on out is crucial.

Prediction: Skubal should hold on, if only because he has shown zero evidence of slowing down his epic pace. Unless Skubal struggles, there seems to be no opening for Crochet to squeeze through, no matter how well he pitches.

National League

Leading contenders: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (142 AXE) vs. Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies (142)

Next eight: 3. Zack Wheeler, Phillies (131); 4. (tie) Freddy Peralta, Brewers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (129); 6. (tie) Nick Pivetta, Padres, Ranger Suarez, Phillies (128); 8. Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds (126); 9. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants (125); 10. (tie) Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, Nick Lodolo, Reds (123)

ESPN BET top two: Skenes (-20000, 99.5% chance of winning), Sanchez (+1600)

Sizing up the race: The betting markets see Skenes as having an almost Ohtani-like grip on this race. The metrics see it as a dead heat. I tend to think the latter is closer to true than the former, but the markets are typically a reliable indicator.

MLB ballpark model of the future The Battery Atlanta -- home of the 2025 All-Star Game -- is an enticing blueprint. But creating a neighborhood is a hard act to follow. Bradford Doolittle »

Both versions of WAR give Skenes a narrow edge over Sanchez. However, the systems are really confusing when stacked up against each other, with both favorites showing around a full win more value at Baseball Reference than at FanGraphs. That's nothing to Peralta, the hottest pitcher on the list when compared with our past Awards Watch, whose Baseball Reference WAR is two wins higher than at FanGraphs. This is a prime example of how frustrating the disparities between the systems can be when, after all, they profess to measure the same thing, using the same framework, under precisely the same "wins above replacement" label.

Skenes has an edge in win probability added over Sanchez, who ranks third (San Diego reliever Adrian Morejon is second). But since Skenes toils for a last-place team, Sanchez's league-leading championship probability added total leaves Skenes (ranked 51st in the NL) in the dust.

It isn't Skenes' fault that his team stinks, but it's precisely why I included championship probability in the calculation. It's designed to be more of a tiebreaker than anything. If the overall value produced by two players is similar, it seems logical to consider the contexts in which they put up that value.

So, are the overall performances close? Yes, very. Skenes' sub-2.00 ERA is eye-catching and is likely the number that tags him as the favorite. But his edge in FIP (2.42 to 2.59) is narrow, which explains why he and Sanchez are close in WAR. Their volumes are similar.

How it can flip: It's a tough call, and if both pitchers should falter down the stretch, Peralta still has a chance to sneak in. But they'd have to struggle because volume (i.e., innings pitched) is a huge factor in today's pitching environment. Skenes and Sanchez have separated themselves in terms of combining quantity and quality.

Prediction: We probably shouldn't overthink it. Skenes is the NL's best pitcher, which isn't always the same thing as "most deserving Cy Young candidate," but in this case the two descriptions line up well. The Pirates haven't backed Skenes off his usual workload, so if he makes the rest of his starts and keeps that ERA under 2.00, Sanchez faces an uphill battle.

Rookie of the Year

Scott Marshall/Getty Images

American League

Leading contenders: Nick Kurtz, Athletics (127 AXE) vs. Roman Anthony, Red Sox (117)

Next eight: 3. Jacob Wilson, Athletics (116); 4. (tie) Noah Cameron, Royals, Carlos Narvaez, Red Sox (113); 6. Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox (111); 7. Kyle Teel, White Sox (109); 8. Luke Keaschall, Twins (108); 9. Mike Vasil, White Sox (107); 10. (tie) Jack Leiter, Rangers, Will Warren, Yankees, Shane Smith, White Sox

ESPN BET top two: Kurtz (-50000, 99.8% chance of winning), Anthony (+4000)

Sizing up the race: Anthony is listed above as a leading contender for display purposes only, because this race is over. Kurtz was a heavy favorite already, but the oblique injury that is expected to sideline Anthony for the rest of the regular season sealed the deal. As Klingon Commander Kor said to Captain James T. Kirk, "It could have been glorious."

Location, location, location Where will your team's next ballpark be? What the Royals' search can teach us about the future of MLB stadiums. Bradford Doolittle »

You can't really win a season award in baseball because of one game. But in Kurtz's case, his four-homer game against Houston on July 25, in which he had six hits, scored six runs and tied the single-game total base record, comes pretty close. At the very least, it puts his name at the forefront in the minds of voters looking at this season's rookie class.

At this point, Kurtz's race is against history. His 1.021 OPS ranks as the fifth best among AL or NL rookies since 1900. The list is topped by Judge's 1.049 in 2017. Kurtz would have to get blistering hot from here, but it's not impossible. In terms of OPS+, Kurtz's 177 currently tops them all, with Jose Abreu's 173 in 2014 the current end-of-season mark.

You can do this all day, but just a little more: Kurtz's per-162-game line is currently .301/.397/.624 with 47 homers, 118 RBIs and 123 runs. The dude is 22 years old.

How it can flip: The universe is a complex, unpredictable thing, but at the moment, it's hard to see any scenario that doesn't end with Kurtz becoming the Athletics' ninth Rookie of the Year and first since Andrew Bailey in 2009.

Prediction: Kurtz in a unanimous vote.

National League

Leading contenders: Isaac Collins, Brewers (115 AXE) vs. Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (113)

Next eight: 3. Caleb Durbin, Brewers (111); 4. (tie) Cade Horton, Cubs, Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins (110); 6. Chad Patrick, Brewers (109); 7. (tie) Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates, Matt Shaw, Cubs, Jack Dreyer, Dodgers (107); 10. (tie) Hurston Waldrep, Braves, Nolan McLean, Mets (106)

ESPN BET top three: Horton (-115, 54% chance of winning), Baldwin (+125), Collins (+600)

Sizing up the race: The markets recently bumped Horton up into favorite's status but don't seem to be very convicted about it. The markets aren't wrong; this race has been a hodge-podge all season. Last time, I drolly suggested the award just go to the Milwaukee Brewers. It's not entirely a joke. I track team WAR from rookies using a consensus between Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Here's the leaderboard:

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

1. White Sox (11.55 rookie WAR)

2. Brewers (7.61)

3. Red Sox (5.65)

4. Athletics (5.50)

5. Braves (4.11)

The White Sox have wisely gone all-in with deploying rookies in this rebuilding season, but the Brewers are the best team in baseball. Three Brewers rookies are in the above top 10, and the electric Jacob Misiorowski isn't far off the pace. (Incidentally, on a recent trip to Milwaukee, I learned that Misiorowski's family dog is named after Kevin Bacon, which merits extra credit.)

All of this is to avoid the topic at hand, because I really don't know who should win this race. But I do think that Collins, as the leading representative of the NL's top rookie class, is deserving for now. But now is a fleeting concept, and Horton is the hottest two-times-through-the-order pitcher on the planet.

Also, you'll notice that McLean's 4-1, 1.42 ERA start to his career has already pushed him into the top 10. He probably can't win?

How it can flip: The markets have picked up on how hot Horton is, and if all current trends continue (which they of course will not), he'll probably win. Over his past nine outings, Horton is 6-1 with a 0.77 ERA.

Prediction: Horton has allowed less than a run every other start since the All-Star break. If he maintains anything close to that pace, he'll win. Otherwise, give it to a Brewer.

Manager of the Year

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

American League

Leading contenders: A.J. Hinch, Tigers (108.3 EARL) vs. John Schneider, Blue Jays (107.8)

Next three: 3. Joe Espada, Astros (107.0); 4. Warren Schaeffer/Ron Washington, Los Angeles Angels (106.3); 5. Stephen Vogt, Guardians (105.2)

Breaking News from Jeff Passan Download the ESPN app and enable Jeff Passan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Sizing up the race: ESPN BET doesn't help us with the manager races, but these standings make sense. It truly feels like a coin flip between Hinch and Schneider at this point.

How it can flip: EARL gives Hinch the razor-thin edge, but it probably comes down to which team lands the top overall seed in the AL bracket. Thus, the end of the season will determine this race. For what it's worth, Hinch's club has a hammerlock on the AL Central title, while Schneider's Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in holding off the Yankees and Red Sox.

Prediction: Hinch's Tigers will land that top seed and give him the leg up in the awards balloting. It would be his first Manager of the Year Award after five previous top-five finishes in the balloting.

National League

Leading contenders: Pat Murphy, Brewers (113.7 EARL) vs. Clayton McCullough, Marlins (106.9)

Next three: 3. Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals (106.1); 4. Rob Thomson, Phillies (103.9); 5. Craig Counsell, Cubs (103.4)

Sizing up the race: Murphy is going to win his second straight NL Manager of the Year Award. Everything works in his favor. The Brewers have thumped their preseason projections and are likely to enter the playoffs as the top overall seed. They are 26-17 in one-run games. They have all those rookies. And they play a team-oriented style built on contributions from a number of unsung role players.

Among the others, Counsell is most likely to finish second. McCullough has a tiny edge by EARL, but the Marlins' recent pitching collapse has his trajectory arrow pointed downward.

How it can flip: The only way for this outlook to change is a Brewers collapse paired with an epic Cubs finish that allows Chicago to overcome its huge NL Central deficit and win the division. Otherwise, Murphy will once again outshine the guy he coached at Notre Dame and with whom he later worked as the bench coach in Milwaukee.

Prediction: A Murph runaway.